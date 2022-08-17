Keystone Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Keystone Financial Services cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 171,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

