Keystone Financial Services Has $260,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. 56,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

