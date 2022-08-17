Keystone Financial Services Takes $499,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. 8,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,142. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

