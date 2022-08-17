Keystone Financial Services Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,226,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.07. 88,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,841. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.