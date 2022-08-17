KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $174,610.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $884,183.94 and $174,610.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068375 BTC.

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

