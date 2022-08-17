Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 11,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,327,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $733.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937,146 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 686,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 266,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

