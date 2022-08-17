KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

