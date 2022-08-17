KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,204. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.86.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

