Kleros Price Reaches $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $19.86 million and $882,551.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

