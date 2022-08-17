KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Transactions at KnowBe4
In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $373,338 in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4
KnowBe4 Price Performance
KnowBe4 stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.08 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
See Also
