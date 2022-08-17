KOK (KOK) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,991.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068391 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

