Konomi Network (KONO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $194,439.00

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $194,439.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.