Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 22,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 987,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

