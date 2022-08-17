Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 22,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 987,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.