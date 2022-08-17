Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 275,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.98. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

