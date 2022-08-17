KZ Cash (KZC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,639.73 and $13.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00591414 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005230 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00184408 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

