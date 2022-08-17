Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 244.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $302,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $281,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $503.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

