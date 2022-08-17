Lambda Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $651,294.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 10% against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

