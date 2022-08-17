Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 528

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 481 ($5.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 667 ($8.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 409.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.59.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

