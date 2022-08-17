Landshare (LAND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,169.00

Landshare (LAND) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Landshare has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $17,169.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00066793 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,782 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,107 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.