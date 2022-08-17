Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lantheus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lantheus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.91 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,865 shares of company stock worth $129,065. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

