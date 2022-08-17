LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $13.19 Million

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $24,019.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013577 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

