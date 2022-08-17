Lethean 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $108,780.02 and $15.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.22 or 0.07895562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00168004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00262432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00706795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00592453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005345 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

