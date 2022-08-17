LHT Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $64,661.39 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008636 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

