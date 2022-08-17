Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $141.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.09.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Storage Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

