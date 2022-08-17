Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 81,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

