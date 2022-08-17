LINKA (LINKA) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. LINKA has a market cap of $874,935.88 and $1,888.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,054.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00067844 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

