Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Shares Down 1.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 428,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $929.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.38 million.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

