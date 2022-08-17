LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 46.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $634,101.92 and $919.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064823 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

According to CryptoCompare, "LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps' inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. "

