Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $637.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $637.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.00847975 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,776.50 or 0.99857777 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 763,984,106 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

