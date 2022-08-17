Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.