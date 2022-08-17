Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,452 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

