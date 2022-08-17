Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,319 shares of company stock worth $1,221,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.69.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

