Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.