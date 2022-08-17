Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,303 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.