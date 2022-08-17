Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

