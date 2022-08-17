Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,922 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after acquiring an additional 180,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

