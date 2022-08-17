Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

