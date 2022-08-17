Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.