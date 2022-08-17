Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.
Shares of BXP opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
