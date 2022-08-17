Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,916,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $131.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.24.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
