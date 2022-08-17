Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

