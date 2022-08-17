London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 5th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,716.67.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.