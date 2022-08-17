Loopring (LRC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $600.70 million and approximately $63.00 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

