Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $161,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

LOW stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.84. 276,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.95.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

