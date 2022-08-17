Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

LITE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

