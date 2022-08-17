Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

