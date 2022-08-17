Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

