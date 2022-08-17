Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.