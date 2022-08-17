MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $1.21

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005057 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $142,668.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

