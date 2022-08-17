MAI Capital Management Acquires 368 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

