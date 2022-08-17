MAI Capital Management Acquires 9,349 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

